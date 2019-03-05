MISSOULA- City officials gathered Tuesday to update the public on Mt. Jumbo’s urban avalanche threat.
With Mt. Jumbo’s deadly avalanche nearly five years ago, West Central Montana Avalanche Foundation experts say they are much more prepared this time.
"Because of this event of 2014, we were able to work with all the entities involved and get ahead of the curve and put the closures in place, alert the public and get the message out,” said avalanche specialist and foundation director, Travis Craft.
Avalanche experts surveyed the mountain Saturday, where they say people are still recreating on the closed and unsafe terrain.
"All three times that we were there, we found ski tracks, as well as people and dog tracks, so that is the main way we are mitigating this hazard, is by not putting triggers out on the slope, obeying those would be very helpful,” added Craft.
As of Tuesday, experts say they have the current avalanche threat under control.
"We have a very good handle on what the conditions are right now and by monitoring the slopes, we have a very firm grasp of that and if the weather changes we will make a decision on if we feel we need to go up and evaluate,” said Craft.
City officials are will continue to track weather patterns, and experts are still urging people to stay off and away from Mt. Jumbo. If you see anyone on the mountain, you are encouraged to call 911.