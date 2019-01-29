City of Missoula moves into 3rd stage to end homelessness

Officials say they're now entering the last phase of a three step plan to end homelessness, which involves making adjustments to ensure sustainability is underway.
Tonight, the panel discussed coordinating with landlords to ensure that the homeless population finds long-term housing options for an affordable price.
"Homeless is not the person, it's really something they are experiencing and we should really be able to show them that they have this community to surround them and love them. Really my heart is the more we collaborate and do this together, the greater success our community will have with helping those with homelessness, restoring hope is really the goal,” said April Seat, Director of Outreach for the Missoula Union Gospel Mission.
Officials say this year's strategy includes providing resources to organizations like the Missoula YWCA and Union Gospel Mission, which offer people with additional resources to get off the streets.