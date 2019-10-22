MISSOULA - City contractors are installing groundwater monitoring wells at Montana Rail Link Park this week.
The wells are part of a bigger effort to redevelop an eight acre lot adjacent to the park that the city acquired from the Montana Rail Link in 2017. The city is testing water here to prepare the area for redevelopment in the future.
"The Missoula redevelopment agency is exploring different options for development but we know that housing is a tremendous need in our community, and a need that we hope to be able to meet and achieve through this location," said Eran Pehan, director of housing and community development.
The project should have minimal impact to park users, however, short sections of the Johnson Street sidewalk may be closed to protect visitor safety.