MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department will add five new cars to their fleet, specifically for their detectives.
The city council approved the purchase of five 2020 ford fusion energi hybrid cars for a total cost of about $170,000. The cost will be covered by the Capital Improvement Projects budget of about $175,000. The extra roughly $4,000 will be used to install lights and other police equipment.
The cars will be used for every day duties and replace five older detective vehicles. The new cars are plug-in hybrids which will save on fuel and help the city toward a carbon neutral goal.
Scot Colwell, city fleet manager, says it is important to have upgraded cars so that breakdowns are minimized, especially in vehicles that pertain to emergency services.
Colwell said that these cars were also essential to meet the needs of the growing department.