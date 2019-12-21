HAMILTON- It took 15 days, but police have found and arrested missing fugitive, Justin Johnson.
The 40-year-old was in possession of a stolen vehicle when police cornered him on December 5, but he was able to escape on foot by running into the Sapphire Foothills east of Corvallis and Hamilton.
Since then, police uncovered a number of thefts in the area, so residents are encouraged to check their property at places like construction sites, storage units and outbuildings.
They were able to capture and arrest him thanks to a citizen tip.
Johnson is currently facing charges of felony criminal endangerment, reckless driving, felony mischief, fleeing/eluding a peace officer, resisting arrest and three contempt of court warrants.