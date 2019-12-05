A new police chief is in town, well soon there will be, as the city of Missoula will host public forums with the five finalists for the chief of police position next week.
There will be two days of public forums and the mayor is encouraging the public to come out to these forums and take an active role in helping pick their next chief of police.
The forums will be held in room 151 of the county court house. Each candidate will get 40 minutes to give a presentation on a pre-assigned topic and to answer questions from the audience.
All of the finalist will be interviewed by the selection committee along with meeting with current police staff, the University of Montana Police Department Chief, and tour the town.
The forums will be held next Tuesday and Wednesday on December 10th and 11th, three finalist will be in the first forum and two in the second.