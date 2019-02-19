Children took over the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival Tuesday in Missoula as organizers put on an event covering media literacy.
The festival has six educational programs and one helps teach about 600 sixth graders in Missoula County through short films.
The goal of Tuesday’s field trip is to learn by watching, which was put on by Montana based organization Spark Arts.
Spark Arts Director, Sienna Solberg, said Tuesday’s event wasn't just about watching the movies, but meeting the brains behind the films.
"It’s a great opportunity for these kids to see some shorts and documentaries and then talk to the filmmakers to understand a little bit more about what goes into it and the creative process," emphasized Solberg.
The ins and outs of making a film, which include production, editing, and time management.
Solberg said her organization even provides teachers a curriculum so it's more than watching movies.
Some students are excited about the new opportunity to learn.
"Well I like to learn about what’s going on in the world and what people are doing and just cool stuff like that," explained Amity Rogalski.
And others are just excited to hang out with their friends.
"Well you're hanging out with all of your friends and you get to watch movies that you would not normally watch, well you would watch with your family sometimes, but not with your friends. But when you’re with your friends here it’s even funnier," said Frederick Cooper.
A fun event to inspire young children and possibly film makers of the future.
The rest of the 6th grade students from Meadow Hill Middle School will be at the festival Wednesday.