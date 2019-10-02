Chief Charlo Elementary is kicking off a fundraising campaign Wednesday to raise money for a new playground.
So far, they're off to a good start. This afternoon Stockmen Bank presented a $15,000 check to Chief Charlo.
Students and faculty were there to accept the donation and say they are excited to update their playground as well as other amenities.
"We are in year two of our playground upgrade so to have this donation really helps us kick start and make it a reality so we are really looking forward to partnering with them and getting this going next summer," Chief Charlo Principal Vinny Giammona said.
The check was presented Wednesday at the grand opening of Stockman's Bank on Brooks Street.