Chief Charlo parent teacher organization hosts playgrounds and popsicles

MISSOULA - The Chief Charlo Elementary parent teacher organization will host playgrounds and popsicles Tuesday at 6 p.m. for the community to learn about the plan to upgrade playgrounds and school facilities.
Parents and and kids are invited to view the new playground design, visit with friends old and new, and find out what the school has planned for the 2019/2020 school year.
The Chief Charlo elementary PTO is working on raising funds to build entirely new playgrounds at the school and make them ADA accessible. They are working with the same company that built Dragon Hollow to construct top of the line playgrounds.
Both playground updates will resemble themes of Missoula, western Montana and Chief Charlo's mascot the wolves.
"It's great not just for the Chief Charlo family but for all of the south hill, the south side of Missoula people here, because we get a lot of people that come here to use our facility that aren't necessarily students or parents of Chief Charlo," said Jeff Avgeris, vice president of Chief Charlo PTO.
The Chief Charlo PTO has a goal of raising $195,000. This meeting is just the beginning of their campaigning and fundraising efforts and all of the sales of the popsicles will go directly to the playground.
The entire project will be privately funded and Missoula County Public School's funds will not be used. The plan is to start construction during the summer of 2020.
"It's all just us parents hustling for the money and making sure we have a good playground for our kids," said Avgeris.