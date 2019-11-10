This Veterans Day Missoula is celebrating 100 years of the American Legion with multiple events Monday.
Starting off bright and early the American Legion Hellgate Post 27 will be hosting a veterans breakfast, then afterwards they will gather at the dough boy statue in front of the county courthouse for a short presentation from a Missoula author about a book he wrote on WWII and talking about the history of the American Legion
"it stayed through 100 years the Korean war the Vietnam war always looking after veterans so they were instrumental in the G.I. bill after world war two"John Angwin of the american legion post 27 said.
They breakfast goes from 7- 10 am and the presentation starts at 11.