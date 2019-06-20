MISSOULA - An autopsy confirmed that a teenage boy pulled out of the Clark Fork died of drowning.
The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office conducted the investigation after the boy died. They say they will not identify the 17-year-old boy, who was from Sanders County, out of respect to his family and his age.
Sheriff Steve Holton says the boy jumped in the Clark Fork River while fleeing police. The boy was in the water for over an hour and was pulled out of the river two miles downstream before Missoula County Search and Rescue teams retrieved him. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
High water, swift current and very cold water likely contributed to his drowning, Holton says.
The boy was reportedly driving a stolen vehicle out of Washington when he was pulled over on Tuesday morning with three other people in the car. The other three were detained by officers; it's unclear if they'll face any criminal charges.
Several local agencies assisted in the search after the boy jumped in the river.
A previous report from Missoula County described the boy as being 16 years old.