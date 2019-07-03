MISSOULA - A special tour of Missoula kicks off with a segment featuring Mayor John Engen as part of C-SPAN's Cities Tour series.
The Engen segment airs Friday, July 5 on C-SPAN's Washington Journal between 5 and 8 AM. On Saturday and Sunday, the channel will feature special shows all about Missoula history.
C-SPAN is available in Missoula on Spectrum Channel 21.
After it airs, C-SPAN will post the Missoula shows to watch online here.
A similar Cities Tour featuring Bozeman is slated to air in August.
Read more about the Montanans featured in the series:
On Saturday, July 6th, all of our Book TV (C-SPAN2) non-fiction literary offerings from the city will air together in one block beginning at 10 am MT (on Spectrum channel 22), among the programs…
- Bryce Andrews, author of Down from the Mountain: The Life and Death of a Grizzly Bear
- Beth Judy, author of Bold Women in Montana History
- Marc Johnson, author of Political Hell-Raiser: The Life and Times of Senator Burton K. Wheeler of Montana
- Jeremy Smith, author of Breaking and Entering: The Extraordinary Story of a Hacker Called "Alien"
- Stan Cohen, author of Missoula
- Carol Van Valkenburg, author of An Alien Place: The Fort Missoula, Montana, Detention Camp 1941-1944
- Ken Egan, author of Hope and Dread in Montana Literature
And on Sunday, July 7th, all of our history programming from the city will air on American History TV (C-SPAN3) beginning at 12 pm MT (on Spectrum channel 20), among the programs…
Miss Montana to Normandy with Eric Komberec at the Museum of Mountain Flying
- Early History of Missoula with Robert Brown at the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula
- U.S. Senator Mike Mansfield's special collection with Donna McCrea at the University of Montana Mansfield Library
- History of Fort Missoula Alien Detention Center from Carol Van Valkenburg
- U.S. Forest Service in Montana with David Stack at the National Museum of Forestry Service History
- Missoula Smokejumpers with Kurt Rohr Bach at the Missoula Smokejumper Base