Photo: City of Missoula website

MISSOULA - A special tour of Missoula kicks off with a segment featuring Mayor John Engen as part of C-SPAN's Cities Tour series. 

The Engen segment airs Friday, July 5 on C-SPAN's Washington Journal between 5 and 8 AM. On Saturday and Sunday, the channel will feature special shows all about Missoula history.

C-SPAN is available in Missoula on Spectrum Channel 21.

After it airs, C-SPAN will post the Missoula shows to watch online here.

A similar Cities Tour featuring Bozeman is slated to air in August.

Read more about the Montanans featured in the series:

On Saturday, July 6thall of our Book TV (C-SPAN2) non-fiction literary offerings from the city will air together in one block beginning at 10 am MT (on Spectrum channel 22), among the programs…
 

  • Bryce Andrews, author of Down from the Mountain: The Life and Death of a Grizzly Bear
  • Beth Judy, author of Bold Women in Montana History
  • Marc Johnson, author of Political Hell-Raiser: The Life and Times of Senator Burton K. Wheeler of Montana
  • Jeremy Smith, author of Breaking and Entering: The Extraordinary Story of a Hacker Called "Alien"
  • Stan Cohen, author of Missoula
  • Carol Van Valkenburg, author of An Alien Place: The Fort Missoula, Montana, Detention Camp 1941-1944
  • Ken Egan, author of Hope and Dread in Montana Literature

  • And on Sunday, July 7th, all of our history programming from the city will air on American History TV (C-SPAN3) beginning at 12 pm MT (on Spectrum channel 20), among the programs…
     

    • Early History of Missoula with Robert Brown at the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula
    • U.S. Senator Mike Mansfield's special collection with Donna McCrea at the University of Montana Mansfield Library
    • History of Fort Missoula Alien Detention Center from Carol Van Valkenburg
    • U.S. Forest Service in Montana with David Stack at the National Museum of Forestry Service History
    • Missoula Smokejumpers with Kurt Rohr Bach at the Missoula Smokejumper Base
    Miss Montana to Normandy with Eric Komberec at the Museum of Mountain Flying

