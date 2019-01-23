CASA of Missoula is recruiting community volunteers to act as advocates for at-risk kids in the judicial system.
Court appointed special advocates, or CASAs, come from a variety of backgrounds and professions. Potential volunteers must fill out an application, participate in an interview, pass a background check and complete a 30 hour training course before they are assigned to a case. Volunteers must be at least 21 years old.
CASA of Missoula says there are currently 125 volunteers serving more than 200 kids in the area, but there are more who don't have advocates yet. CASA of Missoula recruitment coordinator Katie Didier says volunteers don't need a background in social work to make a difference in the lives of these kids.
"If you have the heart and the time to dedicate being a CASA volunteer, and the desire to help children in need, anybody can definitely be a CASA volunteer," Didier said.
Didier says there is no cost to become a CASA volunteer. She says advocates usually spend five to ten hours a month on CASA work, and are required to meet with the kids in person at least once a month.
Interested community members can learn more about CASA of Missoula at their volunteer education meeting on Wednesday, January 23. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will take place at CASA's Missoula office.