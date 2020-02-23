A new coffee shop and tap room just opened on Missoula's south side and owners say they are trying to be more than just a place to get a drink.
Near the corner of South and Higgins Cambie is hoping to become a staple of Missoulas south side
"We started out thinking that it would be a neighborhood hangout area and that's exactly what we have been hearing this first week we got so many people walking in saying I live 3 blocks away 6 blocks away," Cambie Co-owner Chris Goble said.
But its not just a hangout for this neighborhood...Its for all of missoula
"Its been really nice seeing people coming all the way from Mullen road, South Hills, Lewis and Clark neighborhood, the University District, its just a nice place to walk down to have beer, eat, or have a coffee," Goble said.
And the customers seem to agree.
Mandy & Chace Callen say they have walked to Cambie three times since it has opened, and they plan to keep coming back.
"Its nice to have a little neighborhood coffee shop with in walking distance that isn't another chain place or a Starbucks or even some of the bigger places down town, its just cozier feeling," Mandy Callen said.
That cozy feeling even extends to the outside, on their roof top patio.
"At the end of winter we all kinda have that feeling, everyone wants to come out on a patio, or to come outside, and enjoy the outdoors in Montana and we thought it would just be a great spot to hang out," Goble said.
So whether you need a drink, a bite to eat, or a place to hang out Cambie says they want to bring that to the south side.
"We want to be a great neighbor to the community and to the neighborhood because everyone has been great to us we want to be great to the neighborhood as well," Goble said.