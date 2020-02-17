C.S. Porter Middle School warns parents of teenagers possibly taking part in "suicide pact"

MISSOULA - A warning to parents to monitor their child's social media. A Missoula public school said in a Facebook post a group of teenagers may be coordinating in a suicide pact.
A Facebook post by C.S. Porter Middle school said messages are being circulated on social media about a group of teens engaging in self harm by cutting themselves, and how some students may be coordinating in a suicide pact.
ABC FOX Montana reached out to Missoula County Public School officials who are not commenting at this time.
The post says C.S. Porter does not believe any of their students are involved, however, they are working to identify any students who may be at risk.
The school is also monitoring student activity on the district computer network, and telling parents to consider working with their teen to monitor their social media activity.
If you or your child are struggling, resources are available to help.
National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-TALK
Text the crisis line: 741741
Montana Mental Health Resources Helpline: 888-866-0329
If you need to meet with a mental health professional, you can visit the urgent mental health clinic located on 900 N. Orange Street Ste 102, Missoula, MT 59802.