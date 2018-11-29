Missoula is getting into the holiday spirit this weekend with its 16th Annual Parade of Lights.
Several organizations and businesses are teaming up to help support one another's cause, and many of them are getting their floats ready for the Parade of Lights this Saturday.
This evening means a lot more than the floats they put together - it's also about the spirit of giving.
RDO Equipment in Missoula is helping out Special Olympians for this year's Parade of Lights.
For the second year in a row, these two organizations are teaming up for the parade.
And this year, they'll be doing it in style.
"We put battery-powered lights on the wheels. So they will spin with the wheels," explained RDO mechanic Peter Agne.
Agne said they'll be strolling down Higgins Avenue in a John Deere tractor, decked out with Christmas decorations.
Special Olympian Hilary Benjamin said she and her teammates are more than grateful for this year's ride.
"It’s pretty cool that we are having a tractor this year for parade of the lights. Just to have something fun," Benjamin said.
Agne says he feels proud to participate.
"Proud, pretty lucky. Being able to be in the parade is something I’ve always wanted to do," he said.
He's even more proud that he gets to represent such an important organization in the community.
"All the Olympians work so hard to do what they do. And it's just a privilege to give back in whatever way we can," Agne said.
Benjamin said this a such a special night, because she gets to bond with her teammates and the community while also celebrating her favorite time of year.
"To see all the lights and happy people. And friends and family," she said.
The parade starts at 6 PM on Higgins Avenue and will be followed by the Annual Downtown Holiday Tree Lighting.