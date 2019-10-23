If you ride the Mountain Line you may have noticed some improvements to bus stops around the Garden City.
The Mountain Line said they are going to be replacing all 450 bus stop signs so they will now all match and be easier to read. They also plan on adding 18 new shelters throughout town.
Now those bigger projects won't begin until next spring but in the meantime, you can expect to see more seating and new trashcans at stops this winter.
But Mountain Line says they're most excited about making all the stops along route one and two ADA compliant.
"So right now some of those stops are accessible and some aren’t but we really want to make sure anybody can use the fixed route service,” Community Outreach Coordinator Bill Pfiffer said.
All of these upgrades should be done next summer.
Pfeiffer also wants to remind everyone that they can download the free mountain line app to get live times for bus arrivals and to help you plan your route.