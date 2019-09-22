Multiple faith and community leaders gathered in Caras Park Sunday for Missoula Together to celebrate the diversity of the city and to combat signs of hate that have been spreading through town.
Earlier this year anti-sematic flyers were being posted around UM’s campus and in various neighborhoods. In response multiple churches and community organizations started posting flyers of love and hosting events like Missoula Together to show their acceptance of all people.
Sunday’s event was filled with music, dance, games and art. With a special address from mayor John Engen
"we will continue to show up, speak up, and act up in the places where hatred lurks," Engen said.
Some of the musical performances include the Congolese choir, the Celtic Dragon Pipeband and singing from Rabbi Lauri Franklin of Har Shalom.