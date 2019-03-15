A suspect in the shooting of MHP officer has just been arrested. No other suspects are being sought after at this time, and Missoula residents are safe to leave their homes.
Around 6am Friday morning the Special Response Team took Johnathan Bertsch into custody at the 16000 block of Thornburg Way.
Highway 93 North is closed at time as an investigation continues.
This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as we learn more.
-----
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
A MHP Trooper is in the hospital after being shot in Evaro earlier this morning.
From the Montana Highway Patrol Facebook page:
"OFFICER DOWN: A Montana Highway Patrol Trooper was shot early this morning during an incident with a male suspect who is currently at large in the Evaro area. The trooper has been transported and is currently hospitalized with injuries sustained as a result of the incident.
All residents in the Evaro area are cautioned that the suspect is considered armed and dangerous- do not approach. Please lock your doors and report any suspicious activity to 911.
More information will be released as available.
Please keep our trooper in your prayers."
This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as we learn more.