MISSOULA- The Boys and Girls Club of Missoula recently added a new member to their community and this new member isn't a person, It's a long awaited 15-passenger van.
The Boys and Girls Club of Missoula has been working toward purchasing a new means of transportation for years, and thanks to Lithia Ford and Berkshire Hathaway, the club's dream of a owning new van has become a reality.
"This is so huge for our club because we operate five after school club houses across the county and at a lot of those clubs we do transport our kids from school to club every day after school,” said Chief Executive Offer, Katie Moore.
Club organizers say their kids are already thrilled about their new mode of transportation, which outshines the club's previous vehicle, a 20-year-old van.
"It's almost like a form of respect to the kids to be able to give them this beautiful new van and so they are so excited about it,” said Moore.
Without the support of Lithia Ford and Berkshire Hathaway, this exciting new club member wouldn't be around.
Moore added, "It takes a village to raise a child and we are so grateful to have community partners.”