A teacher and three paraprofessionals in Bonner are getting statewide recognition for their work in special education.
The group, Breeann Adams, Jen Patenaude Janet Lloyd and Kristina Degele took home the Team of the Year award from the Montana Council for Exceptional Children.
"They have really put in a lot of work that has gone into this award over the years so its really cool that they can be recognized for their decades of work here," Bonner Special Ed Teacher and Award Recipient Breeann Adams said.
Between the four of them they have over 40 years experience and this team of women patiently sit with students who need a helping hand.
"Part of it is this job is kinda hard and so to have a good relationship with the adults in the room just adds much needed humor and lightness to what can be kinda stressful," Adams said.
Not only do they exemplify team work as the special ed department, but everyone in their school notices that this team keeps the kids' best interests at heart.
"Never in my 10 plus years of education have I seen a group of paraprofessionals dedicated to the the well being of everyone," Bonner Teacher Dylan Huisken.
Adams is excited her teammates are now getting the statewide attention they deserve.
"They are what keeps our middle school going and they are the reason so many kids in the middle school show up to school and feel safe and feel heard and feel listened to they are not the ones who always get the spot light but they are the ones behind the scenes that keep everything going," Adams said.
This group was one of five schools honnored across the state