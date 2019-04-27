This story was updated to reflect the proper casino. Police initially gave the incorrect name during their media briefing.

Main Street in Bozeman reopened Saturday Afternoon after being closed from Albertsons to the mall entrance.

Bozeman police say the bomb squad was called in after a man attempted to rob the Magic Diamond 2 Casino around 10:00 AM Saturday.

Witnesses on the scene reported seeing the individual wearing something suspicious, but police were not able to confirm that information nor did they go into details about a possible explosive device.

This is a developing story.