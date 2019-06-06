Missoula - Search and Rescue crews have recovered a body from a single-vehicle crash on Snow Bowl road.
According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash actually happened sometime within the last few days. The driver went off a ledge on Snowbowl road.
The male driver was ejected from the car, along with his dog. Both the driver and the dog died on impact.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office says the drivers in this area should expect delays as investigators look at the scene throughout the evening.
The identity of the driver is being withheld at this time as authorities notify the family.