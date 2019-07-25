BONNER - The Blackfoot Home and Community Club along with the Bureau of Land Management and Fish, Wildlife and Parks are hosting the 16th annual Blackfoot River Cleanup July 27 at Johnsrud Park.
For the past 15 years, community members have collected thousands of pounds of trash to help keep the river clean.
"Because of it's heavy use and because of it's pristine condition, we need to keep it that way, we need it to be a showcase," said Lynn Gontarek-Gaberson, Blackfoot River cleanup co-chair.
The BHCC also implemented a bag system for rafters, kayakers and fishers to use while out on the river. There are several stations around the city where people can grab a bag of their own including a station at the boat launch at Johnsrud Park.
BHCC is also asking community members to build teams to help clean the river and the biggest organized team will receive a prize. All volunteers are needed for the cleanup. Positions include those that can be snorkelers or divers in the river but families are also encouraged to come help and serve as walkers or waders on the river banks.
The BHCC will also be providing a free barbecue for volunteers from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To register a team or individually, you can contact Blackfoot River cleanup co-chair Janelle Schiller at blackfoothcc@gmail.com.