As many people filled malls for Black Friday looking for the best deals some people gave back today at the Southgate Mall.
The American Red Cross of Montana held their annual Black Friday blood drive.
Hoping to catch shoppers and raise awareness for the need of blood donations.
When we spoke to them Friday, they already had 12 donations, more than half way to their goal of 20.
Red Cross workers told us even if they don’t reach their donation goal it is still good to get their message out there.
"just being out here and being so visible is going to hopefully get people to come in and stop and at least ask questions if not donate which is our ultimate goal, “ Red Cross Charge Fred Hall said.
If you want to donate you can schedule an appointment or find the next donation location on the Red Cross website.