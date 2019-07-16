Over the weekend in Missoula residents in the rattlesnake neighborhood had yet another bear sighting. A black bear was seen going through a garbage can and walking around Greenough Park.
The black bear hasn't been seen since Friday, but the folks who did see the bear say he got a little too close for comfort.
Mike Johnson lives in the Lower Rattlesnake and he has trail cams set up along his back fence.
"I've got lots of bears who have crossed the on the other side of that fence" Mike Johnson said.
And this weekend was no exception
"The bear walked up out of Greenough Park, and he walked from left to right across the backyard of that greenhouse there." Johnson said.
So Johnson went inside and grabbed his phone.
"I kinda hid and thought I was going to get a great video of this bear so I waited and waited but the bear disappeared"
Missing the bear by a minute, Johnson says he checked with his neighbors.
“I asked her ‘did you see a bear?’ and she goes ‘ya I just took a picture of it.’ and she showed me here phone and I was like, that bear is in my front yard!" Johnson said.
The bear crossed through backyards traveling from Jackson street to Monroe, then the bear came down into a dry creek bed were another rattlesnake local, Bob Wiesner, was able to capture another picture.
“The bears come down looking for service berries and chokecherries and if that’s all they did we would be happy but unfortunately they come up out of the park and get into some of these allies and get into garbage" Johnson said.
After this sighting, Fish Wildlife and Parks want to remind everyone to keep their trash and other bear attractants, like pet food, secured especially in the evening.