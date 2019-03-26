Rising temperatures are leading to flooding all across Montana.
While the worst has is happening other areas of the state, some areas in the Bitterroot Valley are in a flooding advisory, so the town of Stevensville is taking preventative steps to keep residents safe.
The city installed a water pump Sunday, which has caused the water to go down about 6 inches. Stevensville Mayor Brandon Dewey said crews have set up a water pump to diminish the effects of flooding on Pine Street.
Mayor Dewey said floods began last weekend, so they're working to protect roads and structures, but the main focus is on areas with ditches running through the flood plain.
"Those tributaries and those channels that carry water we're just watching those closely to make sure that they remain free and open, so that the water can get to where it needs to be and doesn't you know cause any damage as it comes through town," explained Dewey.
Although city officials are keeping a close eye on flooding, it's important for residents to start preparing before water levels rise.
Following record amounts of snow, Dewey is urging Stevensville residents to be proactive in flood preparations.
"If you can get the snow away from your house in any way that helps keep your basement dry. And be prepared you know talk to friends and neighbors if they have pumps or something available that you think you might need," emphasized Dewey.
For more updates on street closures due to flooding you can follow the #StevensvilleStreets on social media.
Sand bags and sand are available at town hall and the Stevensville Rural Fire District station.