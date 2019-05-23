DARBY - A trail in the Darby/Sula Ranger District of the Bitterroot National Forest is blocked after an avalanche carried down trees and other debris.
A post from the forest on Facebook indicates Warm Springs Trail #103 is closed at mile post 5 from Crazy Creek Campground after an avalanche carried down snow, rocks, and trees.
Forest officials believe the slide occurred earlier this spring. Mountain bikers in the area recently discovered the damage and reported it to forest officials.
The slide has also blocked access to Two Good Cabin, a rental cabin in the area, southwest of Sula.
The trail will remain impassable and until crews can clear the area.
For additional information, contact the Darby/Sula Ranger District at 406-821-3913.