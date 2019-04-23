HAMILTON - A man is jailed on charges that he threatened utility workers with a handgun when they arrived to trim trees on his property.
Court documents say David Louis Trenk, 72, of Florence, is charged with felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor assault.
On Monday, April 22, workers with a local tree service company drove out to trim trees on the man's property, as part of maintenance contracted by NorthWestern Energy. They say property owners were notified of the tree trimming work.
The utility workers say they arrived to do scheduled work and were accosted by Trenk, who allegedly pointed a gun at them, yelled obscenities and kicked one in the back of the legs.
Court documents say Trenk kept his finger on the trigger and pointed the gun at their faces.
Ravalli County officers conducted a search warrant on Trenk's home, and he reportedly acknowledged brandishing a gun at the workers to make them "excited" to leave.
Deputies recovered a loaded Chiappa .17 caliber revolver from Trenk's home, records say.
He's currently booked in Ravalli County jail.