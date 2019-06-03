DARBY - The Forest Service says seven wildfires have started this year in Bitterroot National Forest, including two from lightning.
A forest release says over the weekend, firefighters put out two lightning-caused fires in the Darby District, near Little Trapper Creek and Coyote Coulee Creek.
Officials shared photos taken by Mike and Kathy Kidwell:
Officials say five wildfires in the Bitterroot Forest were started previously this year by humans:
Photos: Bitterroot National Forest/Mike and Kathy Kidwell