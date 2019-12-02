It’s a phone call no parent wants to get.
"I had a call this morning from the school which is always a little frightening, as my daughter just pulled out the drive way for school," Mother of Big Fork Student Alisha Lee said.
That phone call told Alisha Lee her daughter's high school has been evacuated because of a bomb threat.
"The first thing I did was I called her and said are you okay and she said yes mom I just got the call too what is going on," Lee said.
Around 7:20 Monday morning, the school secretary answered a call claiming there was a bomb in the high school.
"We already had students and staff showing up at that time so we cleared the building contacted law enforcement and review our security cameras," Big Fork Superintendent Matt Jensen said.
The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office was quick to arrive and searched the building, and after a few hours they gave an all clear.
"Thankfully it only interrupted first period so we were able to get students back in school second period," Jensen said.
The whole town breathed a sigh of relief.
"I was like whew then it set in a little bit like this is a small town we don’t see that."
The Flathead Sheriff’s Office is still investigating who made that phone call.