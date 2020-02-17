Bigfoot doc director brings life-sized taxidermy figure to Big Sky Doc Film Festival

The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is underway, and a character that rarely makes an appearance is leaving big impressions across the country.
The director of the documentary "Big Fur" Dan Wayne brought "Patty," a seven foot tall foam figure that weighs about 40 pounds to the BSDFF. Patty is covered in real animal fur, but to learn what kind of fur, BSDFF movie goers must watch the film.
"Big Fur" is a feature documentary that follows the life of world champion taxidermist Ken Walker, who builds a life-sized Bigfoot, Patty, and later unveils her at the world taxidermy championships in Missouri.
Wayne said there's also a love story involved.
He added that this documentary has a larger environmental message at play.
"Whether Bigfoot exists or not, it kind of stands for the wilderness," Wanye said. "There's a romantic notion for the wild man that lives in the woods. If there's no wilderness, there can't be a Bigfoot."
The documentary features wildlife experts and other world renowned taxidermists, and the art behind the practice of taxidermy.
"Big Fur" is playing at the Wilma Theatre in Missoula on Monday at 8:30 p.m. and again on Friday the 21st at 2:35 p.m. at the Elks Lodge.