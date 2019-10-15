A new poll shows that nearly 40% of Montanans are less likely to shop at Walmart after the super store announced an end to selling handguns and limiting their ammunition inventory.
While some Missoula residents voiced their concern of the new policy, it seems that their overall opinion of Walmart hasn't changed.
"I don’t shop at Walmart for my handguns and ammunition anyway, so I don’t know if it changes a lot,” Missoula resident Janell Johnson said.
In fact some say this is a blessing in disguise
"it’s a good thing for smaller local business and gun shops because they will have more people coming in more foot traffic," Missoula resident Erik McCarthy said.
But others say it’s a good thing for different reasons
"I’m more on the gun control side so I think it’s a good step and more companies should take it," Caden Reed said.
"To think that they are willing to take that step when you know they are going to get blow back from special interests like the NRA I thinks it’s, well I don’t want to use the word impressive for Walmart, but it’s a good step,” john Kocurek said.
The Big Sky Poll recently released the results they got for the question “Walmart is discontinuing the sale of certain short-barrel rifle ammunition, as well as handgun ammunition and discontinuing handgun sales entirely. Are you more or less likely to shop at Walmart due to this announcement?”
While it was a pretty even split with 40% saying they are less likely to shop at Walmart now, and 37% saying they are more likely, the director of the poll says it’s the third option that is the most interesting.
"There is about 27% of respondents who preferred not to answer and I think that’s indicative of Montanans too they are thinking about their right to use guns but not necessarily wanting to talk about it" UM Department of Public Administration and Policy Chair Sara Rinfret said.
But those who are willing to talk about it seem to agree on one thing.
"No it doesn’t change my opinion of Walmart," Reed said.
"I don’t think it changes my opinion of Walmart itself at all," Johnson said.
"Walmart will always be Walmart,” McCarthy said.
The Big Sky Poll is sent out twice a year, the next poll will be sent out next spring.