MISSOULA- With tv's award season in full swing, Missoula locals are preparing for the 16th annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival.
From February 15th through February 24th people from across the country will gather right here in the Garden City for ten days of film making celebrations.
The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival has already received over 2,000 submissions from 75 different countries.
This year's festival will feature over 170 films, including 100 different events throughout Missoula.
Organizers say movie topics range from political engagement to adventures and the great outdoors.
"We have another record number of world premieres at the festival this year which is really exciting so your first chance to see some of the films that go on to get nominated for Oscars or have really great success at the box office,” said Executive Director, Rachel Greggs.
Tickets for the festival are on sale starting today and you can purchase single event tickets, weekend passes, or a five punch pass at the festival website, bigskyfilmfest.org.