MISSOULA - Back for its 17th year, The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival will take over downtown Missoula this coming weekend.
With screenings spread out between the Roxy, The Wilma, The Hellgate Elks, and the brand new Zootown Arts Community Center (ZACC) building, this year's festival has nearly 150 documentaries by filmmakers from all around the world.
The Big Sky Film Institute is busy this week making sure all the final touches are in place for the soft opening of the festival on Valentine's Day.
And organizers said, this year's festival has films that cover a large variety of topics.
"Just the mix of things to learn about you can go from really heavy stuff that we need to tackle as a society to just you know appreciating relationships and the way people go through the world," Executive Director of Big Sky Film Institute Rachel Gregg said.
Tickets for the film festival are available now. And organizers are still looking for volunteers.