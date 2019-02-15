MISSOULA- The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival partnered with Imagine Nation Brewing to create what brewers are calling the Cinema Beerite, an IPA that will be served for a week throughout the festival.
Imagine Nation brewers say they're grateful to be asked to be a partner this year for such an iconic Missoula event.
"At Imagine, beer is really a vehicle for something bigger than itself. We look at this beer the same way, that really it's a vehicle to help get people to sit down together who come from all over the world to talk about film, to talk about the important things in life, and hopefully do something good together with it,” said brewery co-founder, Robert Rivers.
You can purchase the festival brew at Imagine Nation Brewery as well as the Dram Shop.