MISSOULA- Festival goers lined up outside The Wilma Saturday for the official opening night of the 16th Annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival and the film, Ski Bum: The Warren Miller Story.
It's no secret the Treasure State is known for its outdoor recreational sports, that's why people from far and wide lined up to attend the premiere.
"One of the reasons why I thought about applying to the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival was the thought of coming to Montana in the winter to hopefully get a little skiing in as well,” said Harry Zernike, a filmmaker in town for the festival.
With a line around the block to get into the screening Saturday night, attendees said this film hits close to home for Montanans.
"People love to ski, you know, the mountains, skiing; there are lot of people who like a lot of different extreme sports here in Montana,” said moviegoer Karen Rimel.
Warren Miller, the ski and snowboarding fillmmaker, left an avalanche of an impact across the world and especially here in Montana. The film chronicles his life through his annual films and national tours which started in the early 1950's. Miller passed away in January 2018.
Audience members said he was the epitome of Montana culture.
"Montana is just all about the outdoors and about freedom, and I think the Warren Miller films are really a lot about that,” said Mark Davis a fillmmaker in attendance Saturday.
If you missed the opening night screening of the film, it's playing again on Thursday, February 21 at 8:30 PM at the Wilma.
There is still plenty of time to purchase all access passes, single screening tickets, and other ticket options. Click here for more information on the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival.