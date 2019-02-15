MISSOULA - The 16th Annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival opens in Missoula this weekend.
A soft opening is happening Friday with a film at the Missoula Elks Lodge.
The official opening night is set for Saturday, at the Wilma with a screening of Ski Bum: The Warren Miller Story. The film, "chronicles the life and times of the legendary filmmaker who, through his annual ski films and national tours which began in the early 1950’s, was a driving force in the development and promotion of the ski industry in America and throughout the world."
As in years past, the opening night film will be screened at The Wilma and admission is free. The movie starts at 6:00 PM.
