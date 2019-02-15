Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. SNOW SHOWERS WITH BURSTS OF HEAVY SNOW WILL LEAD TO SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES. SLUSHY ROADWAYS THIS AFTERNOON WILL REFREEZE THIS EVENING AND BECOME ICY. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. BRIEF PERIODS OF VERY LOW VISIBILITY AND RAPIDLY CHANGING ROAD CONDITIONS WILL ACCOMPANY HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&