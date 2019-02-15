MISSOULA- Friday marks the kickoff of the 16th Annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival in Missoula.
Festival organizers opened the downtown headquarters for the festival at Berkshire Hathaway Friday morning.
Whether you're grabbing a pass to the whole festival or just want to swing by for one movie, the ticket center has you covered.
Box office officials say they are there to answer any and all questions regarding the film festival, and if they can't, they'll do some digging to make sure you get the best experience possible.
"This is sort of where you can find out anything about the festival. If we can't answer it for you we can certainly find the right person who can answer it for you so any question you have you can find out here at headquarters,” said box office director, Mikel Robinson.
The headquarters will be open from 10 AM - 8 PM every day of the festival. On Monday, the headquarters will move to the MCT Center for the Performing Arts.
For more information on festival tickets, screenings, and events click here.