ABC FOX Montana is partnering with the 16th annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival!

The event hosts award-winning, state-of-the-art documentaries in every subject imaginable. There's something for everyone at BSDFF!

Highlighted feature films include:

Fire on the Hill: The Cowboys of South Central L.A. Brett Fallentine, 2018, USA — 86 minutes

Wednesday, Feb 20th @ 1:45 pm –MCT Center for the Performing Arts - Buy Tickets Here! 
Saturday, Feb 23rd @ 6:00 pm –Wilma - Buy Tickets Here! 

Montana Premiere

When a sudden and mysterious fire wipes out the Hill Stable, the last public horse stable in South Central, Los Angeles, a culture of urban cowboys come under threat.  This western-documentary follows the life and struggles of three inner-city cowboys and the line they must walk between the gang-filled streets of LA and the path of an American Black cowboy.

My War Julien Fréchette, 2018, Canada — 97 minutes

Saturday, Feb 23rd @ 7:00 pm –Elks Lodge - Buy Tickets Here! 

United States Premiere

"Following several individuals who join the Kurdish YPG/J to fight ISIS in northern Syria, MY WAR asks why people from many walks of life would drop everything to volunteer for frontline combat in a far-away war."

Markie in Milwaukee Matt Kliegman, 2019, USA — 92 minutes 

Tuesday, Feb 19th @ 6:15 pm –Elks Lodge - Buy Tickets Here! 

Montana Premiere

"Assembled from over 10 years of footage, Markie in Milwaukee tells the story of a midwestern transgender woman as she struggles with the prospect of de-transitioning under the pressures of her fundamentalist church, family and community."

Click here for the event website with tickets and more info.

