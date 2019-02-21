MISSOULA- International filmmakers gathered at the University Center theater in Missoula, hoping to get their next big idea picked up by investors during a special event at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival.
Despite their high nerves, filmmakers say they're just happy to be along for the ride.
"I think it's a great opportunity in general, I've never had to pitch live to a jury before. Not to mention the prize that comes along with it. Whether we win or lose, I value this experience,” said producer Anh Phan.
The $25,000 grand prize is more than these filmmakers could ask for, turning their dreams into a reality.
"It would really pull our project to the finish line we have been filming for a year and we have a lot of footage and we are ready to dive into post production,” said director Ngyuen-Le.
The winning pitch was announced Thursday evening following the Pitch Party at 8 pm at Le Petit Outre Bakery.
The festival is going on until Sunday, so you have plenty of time to catch a film or head to a festival event. You can find those details here.