MISSOULA- International filmmakers gathered at the University Center theater in Missoula, hoping to get their next big idea picked up by investors.
Despite their high nerves, filmmakers say they're just happy to be along for the ride.
"I think it's a great opportunity in general, I've never had to pitch live to a jury before not to mention the prize that comes along with it. Whether we win or lose I value this experience,” said producer, Anh Phan.
The $25,000 grand prize is more than these filmmakers could ask for, turning their dreams into a reality.
"It would really pull our project to the finish line we have been filming for a year and we have a lot of footage and we are ready to dive into post production,” said director, Ngyuen-Le.
The winning pitch will be announced Thursday evening following the Pitch Party at 8:00 pm at Le Petit Outre Bakery.
