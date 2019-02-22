MISSOULA- Friday evening’s award show was a packed house on the 6th floor of the First Interstate Bank. Winners walked away with $500, but more importantly, the title of being a Big Sky Documentary Film Festival winner.
Mayor Engen hosted the award show MC tonight as international filmmakers gathered together to celebrate the festival and the festival's winners.
The four categories awarded were best feature film, the big sky award, best short film, and best mini documentary.
Festival officials say that winning an award at the big sky documentary film festival is an open door to their career.
“This is an opportunity for filmmakers to be judged by a jury of their peers, to have their work analyzed, discussed and evaluated; to win an award here sort of launches them into the next step of their career,” said Big Sky Film Institute board member, Sarah McMillan.
Over 200 filmmakers in attendance, the Big Sky Documentary Festival says the 16th year has been one of their best thus far.
With the Short Film and the Mini Documentary categories being Oscar qualifiers, tune in this Sunday evening following the award show to get an exclusive look at the winners reactions.
The festival runs until Sunday the 24th, head here to find everything you need to know about screenings, events, and all things Big Sky Documentary Film Festival.