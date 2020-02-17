Big Sky Documentary Film Festival highlights for Tues., Feb. 18

MISSOULA - Here's a look at what's showing at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival on Tuesday, Feb. 18:
FILMS
Films at the Elks Lodge and ZACC, beginning at 1:30 p.m.
Shorts Block #7. Four short docs, including “Asho,” a film about an Iranian child shepherd who is busy with his herd, his passion for acting, and the Hollywood movies his cousin brings home. Meanwhile, he and a girl try their best to ignore each other despite, or perhaps because of, a village tradition calling for them to marry. ZACC, 1:30 p.m.
“Some Kind of Heaven” - Behind the gates of a palm tree-lined fantasyland, four residents of the United State’s largest retirement community, The Villages in Florida, strive to find happiness and meaning. Elks Lodge, 2:45 p.m.
Schoolhouse Docs. The first of four daily, after-school screenings featuring films screened for school-aged children. Today’s block of four short films includes two made by Montana students – “Looking Forward From Yesterday” and “In This Together, We Are One.” ZACC, 4 p.m.
“Oliver Sacks: His Own Life” - the story of the legendary neurologist and storyteller, as he shares intimate details of his battles with addiction, homophobia, and a medical establishment that refused to accept his work for decades. Sacks was a fearless explorer who helped redefine our understanding of the mind, the diversity of human experience, and our shared humanity. ZACC, 6 p.m.
“Public Trust” – if you missed the world premiere of the Big Sky Centerpiece on Monday night, here’s a second chance. An in-depth look at the most treasured of U.S. treasures - our 640 million acres of public land – and the threats that imperil its existence. Preceded by a panel discussion at the Residence Inn downtown at 5:30 p.m., featuring director David Garrett Byers, subjects Bernadette Demientieff and Hall Herring, and public-land advocates. Elks Lodge, 8 p.m.
“Personhood” - a reproductive rights story that ripples far beyond the right to choose, into the lives of every pregnant person in America. Tammy Loertscher’s fetus was given an attorney, while Tammy was denied her constitutional rights and sent to jail. This film reframes the abortion debate to encompass the growing system of laws that criminalize and police pregnant women. ZACC, 9 p.m.
FILMMAKERS IN ATTENDANCE
Q&A following film screening
“The Love Bugs” – Allison Otto, co-director/producer/cinematographer; Maria Clinton, co-director. “A Syrian Woman | Stories From Jordan” – Louis Sayad DeCaprio, director. Shorts Block #7, ZACC, 1:30 p.m.
“Looking Forward From Yesterday” – Alexis Bigby, student director; student film crew. “In This Together, We Are One” – Dan Molloy, film instructor/director; student film crew. Schoolhouse Docs, ZACC, 4 p.m.
“Dick Ogg: Fisherman” – Cynthia Abbot, director. “Jacket” – Yuri Chicovsky, director. Elks Lodge, 5:30 p.m.
Panel Discussion for “Public Trust.” David Garrett Byars, director. Hal Herring, subject. Bernadette Demientieff, subject. Corley Kenna, Patagonia Inc. 5:30 p.m., Residence Inn, 125 N Pattee St. Free and open to the public.
“Public Trust” – David Garret Byars, director. Bernadetter Demientieff, subject/Gwich’in Steering Committee. Corley Kenna, Patagonia Inc. Backcoujntry Hunters & Anglers. Elks Lodge, 8:00 p.m.
EVENTS
DocShop continues at the Residence Inn. Highlights include panels with Meerkat Media, Kartemquin Films, Field of Vision and TIME Media.