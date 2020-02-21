MISSOULA - The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival approaches it's final day on Sunday, but there are still plenty of films to see before it's over.
Below are screenings set for Saturday and Sunday:
SATURDAY FEB. 22
FILMS
Films at the Elks Lodge, Roxy and ZACC, beginning at 11 a.m..
Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar retrospective continues. Eight of the Oscar-winning duo’s films screen in three blocks today, including a shorts block of six films. “Seeing Red: Stories of American Communists,” Elks Lodge, 11 a.m.; “A Lion in the House,” Roxy, 2:30 p.m.; Shorts block, Roxy, 7:30 p.m.
Shorts Galore! 10 short films over two screening blocks. ZACC, 5:15 p.m.; Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m.
“D.A. Pennebaker Tribute: City & Sound” – Widely regarded as a pioneer of cinéma verité and celebrated for his work in documenting music and politics (“Bob Dylan: Don’t Look Back,” “Monterey Pop,” “The War Room”), D.A. Pennebaker is the subject of this tribute. The program offers a glimpse into his predecessor’s efforts, reminders of his work, and a testament to the resonance of his artistry in contemporary documentaries and music videos. Elks Lodge, 1:45 p.m.
“A Lion in the House” - Follows the unique stories of five children and their families as they battle pediatric cancer. From the trauma of diagnosis to the physical toll of treatment, the film documents the stresses that can tear a family apart, as well as the courage of children facing the possibility of death with honesty, dignity, and humor. 230 minutes. There will be a 10 min intermission between Part 1 and Part 2. Roxy, 2:30 p.m.
“Ganden: A Joyful Land” - Ganden is the most influential monastery of Tibetan Buddhism, likened by Buddhists to the Vatican. It is here where the Dalai Lama’s lineage began. For more than 500 years, monks lived in Ganden in simplicity and contentment, before a brutal invasion drove them from their beloved home to start anew in India. Embodying the strength and joy their faith teaches, survivors of the exodus tell of their lives in the old and new Ganden in Ngawang Choephel’s moving film. Elks Lodge, 4 p.m.
“You Gave Me a Song: The Life and Music of Alice Gerrard” - At 84, old time music pioneer Alice Gerrard performs, teaches, and inspires the next generation while safeguarding memories from her groundbreaking past. This is one woman’s story of being traditional, but never conventional. This is a film about getting older, but never giving up. ZACC, 8:30 p.m.
FILMMAKERS IN ATTENDANCE
Q&A following film screening
“Seeing Red: Stories of American Communists,” – Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar. Elks Lodge, 11 a.m.
“D.A. Pennebaker Tribute: City & Sound” – Warren Etheredge, programmer. Elks Lodge, 1:45 p.m.
“A Lion in the House” – Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar. Roxy, 2:30 p.m.
“Ganden: A Joyful Land” – Nora Connor, producer. Elks Lodge, 4 p.m.
“Ashes to Ashes” – Cameron Granger, cinematographer/writer; Todd Rees, executive producer. “Here, We Are” – Viviana Zuñiga, director. “Ignis” – Ashleigh McArthur, director/producer/editor. Shorts block #15, ZACC, 5:15 p.m.
“Brewed in Palestine” – Emma Schwartz, director. “Dear Georgina” – Ben Pender-Cudlip, co-director and photographer; Adam Mazo, co-director. “Peter’s Painting” – Olivier Bernier, director. Shorts block #16, Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m.
“Picture Day,” “Foundry Night Shift,” “No Guns for Christmas,” “Last Reel,” “Sparkle,” “Making Morning Star,” – Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar. Shorts block, Roxy, 7:30 p.m.
“Empire & Eliza” Brad Hinkle, director. Elks Lodge, 9 p.m.
SUNDAY FEB.23
FILMS
Last day of the festival! Films at the Wilma, Elks Lodge, Roxy and ZACC, beginning at 11 a.m.
Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar retrospective concludes. Only one of the Oscar-winning duo’s films screens today, but it’s a doozy – the one that made them Oscar winners! It was two weeks ago today that “American Factory” won Best Documentary Feature at the Academy Awards.
Rust Belt, Ohio. In the husk of a huge, abandoned General Motors plant, a Chinese billionaire opens a new factory, hiring 2000 blue-collar Americans and hundreds of native Chinese. Early days of hope and optimism are truly tested by the enormity of the project and by the cultural differences between high-tech China and postindustrial Midwest America. The filmmakers take us deep inside the story, and the plant itself, examining this collision of cultures and the future of both American labor and Chinese economic dominance. ZACC, 11:30 a.m.
“Ai Weiwei: Yours Truly” - Human rights become profoundly personal when dissident artist Ai Weiwei’s monumental exhibition on the former American prison island of Alcatraz encourages thousands of visitors to write to prisoners of conscience worldwide. This film documents both the formerly imprisoned artist and his exhibition on the nature of political imprisonment. Wilma, 1 p.m.
Shorts galore! Nine short films over two screening blocks, including the perennial favorite “Made in Montana” shorts block. Shorts block #17, ZACC, 2:30 p.m.; “Made in Montana” shorts block, Wilma, 3:30 p.m.
Awards Screening #1 – “Colette” (Short winner) and “I Am Not Alone” (Feature winner) Elks Lodge, 4 p.m.
“Films You Missed” - a couple of the buzzy films you may have missed along the way. “Church and the Fourth Estate” and “Sisters Rising,” ZACC, 5 p.m.
Closing Night Film: “Runner” - follows marathoner Guor Maker’s journey from refugee to becoming South Sudan’s first Olympian. In his quest we witness what it took to get Maker there, and learn the stories of his family and compatriots who ultimately propel him forward in his pursuit. Wilma, 6 p.m.
Award Screening #2 – “A Bold Experiment” (Mini-Doc winner) and “Public Trust” (Big Sky Award) Wilma, 8:30 p.m.
FILMMAKERS IN ATTENDANCE
Q&A following film screening
“American Factory” – Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar. ZACC, 11:30 a.m.
“Ai Weiwei: Yours Truly” – Christy McGill, producer. Wilma, 1 p.m.
“Super Frenchie” – Chase Ogden, director/producer/editor. Elks Lodge, 1:30 p.m.
“Ashes to Ashes” – Cameron Granger, cinematographer/writer; Todd Rees, executive producer. “Ignis” – Ashleigh McArthur, director/producer/editor. Shorts block #17, ZACC, 2:30 p.m.
“32 Below” – Lou Jiakai, director. “Paradise” – Erik Peterson, director/producer; Kirk Rasmussen, co-director. “River Queens: Highlight My Strength” – Jeremy Lurgio, director. Made in Montana shorts block, Wilma, 3:30 p.m.
“Runner” – Bill Gallagher, director. Wilma, 6 p.m.