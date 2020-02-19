MISSOULA - Here's whats showing at the Big sky Documentary Film Festival Wednesday, Feb.19:
FILMS
Films at the Elks Lodge and ZACC, beginning at 1:30 p.m.
Shorts Block #8. Four short docs, including the world premiere of “Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible” - Frank Kipp opened the Blackfeet Boxing Club in 2003. Since then, he’s trained more than 500 boxers on the reservation. Its most important fighters are the young women who come in search of more than a heavy bag. This a film about fighting—for respect, identity and acknowledgment. There are no scorecards or knockouts. In a state where 73 indigenous women were missing or murdered in the previous two years, the prize at the Blackfeet Boxing Club is far more vital: survival. ZACC, 1:30 p.m.
Schoolhouse Docs. The second of four daily, after-school screenings featuring films curated for school-aged children. Today’s block of five short films includes “L.A. Roll,” which follows members of the ‘Sk8 Mafia,’ a crew of Los Angeles-based dance skaters who have found kinship on the rink. ZACC, 4 p.m.
“Paradise Without People” - Inside the delivery ward of a Greek hospital, two Syrian women share the same dream: to raise their newborn daughters far from war. Taimaa and Nour begin a journey navigating an inflexible European resettlement program that rarely takes their needs into account. A tender and at times infuriating view into a new mother’s choices at the height of Europe’s refugee crisis. Elks Lodge, 5:30 p.m.
“Rewind” - Digging through the vast collection of his father’s home videos, a young man reconstructs the unthinkable story of his boyhood and exposes a dark secret passed through generations. ZACC, 6 p.m.
“Current Sea” - an environmental thriller that follows investigative journalist Matt Blomberg and ocean activist Paul Ferber in their risky efforts to create a marine conservation area and combat the relentless tide of illegal fishing, inspiring a new generation of Cambodian environmentalists to create a better life for their people along the way. Elks Lodge, 8 p.m.
“Martha: A Picture Story” – In the 1970s, New York photographer Martha Cooper captured some of the first images of graffiti appearing on the city’s subway cars. Decades later, she realizes she’s become an unexpected icon of the street art world. Now, at age 75, she navigates her way through this vastly changed culture. ZACC, 8:30 p.m.
FILMMAKERS IN ATTENDANCE
Q&A following film screening
“All That Remains” – Eva Rendle, director. “Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible” - Tom Rinaldi, co-director. “Welcome Strangers” – Dia Sokol Savage, director; Garret Savage, producer. Shorts Block #8, ZACC, 1:30 p.m.
“Dick Ogg: Fisherman” – Cynthia Abbott, director/co-producer. “River Queens: Highlight My Strengths” – Jeremy Lurgio, director. Schoolhouse Docs, ZACC, 4 p.m.
“Paradise Without People” – Francesca Trianni, director. Elks Lodge, 5:30 p.m.
“Current Sea” – Christopher Smith, director/producer. Elks Lodge, 8 p.m.
EVENTS
DocShop continues at the Residence Inn. Highlights include panels with Meerkat Media, indigenous filmmakers, Indie Law Clinic, Tribeca Film Institute and ESPN.
Festival HQ and Box Office at ZACC, 216 W. Main St. Full schedule of films and events: bigskyfilmfest.org.