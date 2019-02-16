Big Sky Documentary Film Festival attendees stand in line for Warren Miller film

MISSOULA- Today marks the first official day of the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival and festival goers lined up for the long awaited film, “Ski Bum: The Warren Miller Story."
It's no surprise that the Treasure State is known for its outdoor recreational sports, that's why people from far and wide lined up Saturday to attend the festival's premiere of the iconic Warren Miller.
"One of the reasons why I thought about applying to the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival was the thought of coming to Montana in the winter to hopefully get a little skiing in as well,” said filmmaker, Harry Zernike.
With a line around the block to get into the screening, attendees say this film hits close to home for Montanans.
"People love to ski, you know, the mountains, skiing; there are lot of people who like a lot of different extreme sports here in Montana,” said attendee, Karen Rimel.
Warren Miller left an avalanche of an impact across the world and especially here in Montana, festival goers say he was the epitome of Montana culture.
"Montana is just all about the outdoors and about freedom, and I think the Warren Miller films are really a lot about that,” said filmmaker Mark Davis.
There is still plenty of time to purchase all access passes, single screening tickets, and other ticket options. You can click here for more information on the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival.