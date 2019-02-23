MISSOULA- The Big Sky Documentary Film festival has announced the winners of the 16th annual festival at an awards event Friday.
35 of the 181 in this year's festival competed in four different categories.
“The 2019 competitions were incredibly strong this year, which made for some very difficult decisions by the juries,” said Big Sky Executive Director Rachel Gregg. “We are delighted to have so many filmmakers and their teams attending in anticipation of the announcements this weekend, and extend our heartfelt congratulations to the winners!”
Winners were selected by the festival juries. The juries also had the option to award a second prize in each category for artistic vision.
Winners in each category received a $500 cash prize. Winners in the Short and Mini-Doc competitions automatically qualify for consideration by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for an Oscar in the Documentary Shorts category.
The winning films in each category are listed below:
Mini-Doc Competition – films 15 minutes and under
Jury: Maikiko James, Talena Sanders, Jeff Zimbalist
Mini-Doc Winner: SCENES FROM A DRY CITY
Simon Wood and Francois Verster, 2018, South Africa — 13 minutes
Gripped by a fear of drought, ‘SCENES FROM A DRY CITY’ uses the lens of water to explore Cape Town South Africa’s current water crisis. Juxtaposing vignettes in different areas of the city, the film examines how the scarcity of man’s most precious resource causes cracks in the city’s complex social fabric.
Mini-Doc Artistic Vision Award: LOTUS
JURY STATEMENT: We chose to give an Artistic Vision Award to one film whose artistry and craftsmanship stood out. For its controlled and intentional use of pacing, natural light, and mis-en-scéne; its disciplined focus on one woman's painfully patient, singular mission; and its innovative subjective motifs rich with symbolism and emotion, we give this award to LOTUS.
Mini-Doc Artistic Vision Winner: LOTUS
Mohammadreza Vatandoust, 2018, Iran — 13 minutes
In April of 2010, after the construction of the Lafour dam, Lafourak and several other villages were flooded under 80 meters of water. One old woman has waited 12 years for permission to cross the lake to an island where the last resident of Lafourak waits for her.
Short Competition – films between 15 and 40 minutes in length
Jury: Mia Bruno, Emily Buder, Eric Gulliver
Short Winner: ST. LOUIS SUPERMAN
Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan, 2019, USA — 28 minutes
Bruce Franks Jr., a Ferguson activist and battle rapper who was elected to the overwhelmingly white and Republican Missouri House of Representatives, must overcome both personal trauma and political obstacles to pass a critical bill for his community.
Short Artistic Vision Award: EL DESIERTO
JURY STATEMENT: This film speaks volumes without saying a word. The film is stunning and spare.The verité cinematography and attention to intimate spaces communicated much about human isolation, climate struggles and the life of migrant workers and the intersection therein. It was a bold artistic vision to exclude dialogue that paid off. An exemplary use of cinema to convey anguish-both environmental and human, EL DESIERTO is proof that a telling documentary does not necessarily need words to underscore its point.
Short Artistic Vision Winner: EL DESIERTO
Carly Jakins, Jared Jakins, 2019, USA — 19 minutes
Amid a terrible winter drought, a lone migrant worker struggles with his task of caring for thousands of sheep in the Great Basin desert. El Desierto poetically explores themes of isolation, climate change, and the Sisyphean plight of migrant workers in the United States.
Big Sky Award
Presented to one film that artistically honors the character, history, tradition and imagination of the American West.
Jury: Ben Popp, Sean Flynn and Michael Zimbalist
Big Sky Award Winner: THE BLESSING
Hunter Robert Baker, Jordan Fein, 2018, USA — 74 minutes
Personal and crucial, The Blessing follows a Navajo coal miner raising his secretive daughter as a single father, and struggling with his part in the irreversible destruction of their sacred mountain at the hands of America’s largest coal producer. The Blessing is a feature-length documentary film, co-directed by the Emmy® Award-winning filmmaking team Hunter Robert Baker and Jordan Fein.
Big Sky Artistic Vision Award: FIRE ON THE HILL: THE COWBOYS OF SOUTH CENTRAL L.A.
JURY STATEMENT: The jury also decided to award an Artist Vision Prize to Fire on the Hill by Brett Fallentine, which transported us into the unexpected world of urban cowboys struggling for personal freedom and for the well-being of their community. The film's masterful visual storytelling and deeply empathetic portrayal of its subjects builds on the artistic tradition of the Western genre while complicating and expanding the mythology that has defined the American West.
Big Sky Award Artistic Vision Winner: FIRE ON THE HILL: THE COWBOYS OF SOUTH CENTRAL L.A.
Brett Fallentine, 2018, USA – 86 minutes
When a sudden and mysterious fire wipes out the Hill Stable – the last public horse stable in South Central – a culture of urban cowboys comes under threat. This western documentary follows the life and struggles of three inner-city cowboys and the line they must walk between the gang-filled streets of L.A. and the path of an American black cowboy.
Feature Competition – films over 40 minutes in length
Jury: Toni Bell, Robert Chang, Bahman Nooraei
Feature Winner: PARIAH DOG
Jesse Alk, 2019, USA — 77 minutes
A poetic documentary focusing on several eccentric street dog caretakers in Kolkata, India. Shot over three years, the film paints a kaleidoscopic picture of the city of Kolkata, seen through the prism of four outsiders and the dogs they love.
Feature Artistic Vision Award: DARK EDEN
JURY STATEMENT: Set in Fort McMurray, located at the Athabasca Oil Sands in Alberta, Canada, DARK EDEN’S haunting voice-over coupled with images of sweeping, decimated landscapes forces the viewer to wrestle with the complexities and conflicts that arise when dreams of economic stability clash with harsh environmental realities.
Feature Artistic Vision Winner: DARK EDEN
Jasmin Herold and Michael Beamish, 2017, Germany — 80 minutes
A wildfire, cancer, oil, and the need for work: DARK EDEN is a self-awakening descent into a toxic reality of our modern world. A deeply personal and moving story about love, life, and death in one of the world’s most destructive industries, the Canadian oil sands.
The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival runs through Sunday, February 24.