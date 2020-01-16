MISSOULA, Mont. -- The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival (BSDFF) has announced the official film selections presenting at this year's 17th annual BSDFF in 2020.
BDSFF said in a release they received a record-breaking amount of more than 2,000 submissions from 84 different countries.
They will show 56 features and close to 100 short documentaries, debuting a lineup of 24 world premiers and 13 international premiers during the 10-day screening.
BSDFF will also honor accomplished filmmakers Steven Bognare and Julia Reichert at the festival for their recently Oscar-nominated documentary "American Factory 美国工厂".
BSDFF is also featuring the entire works from filmmaking pair and brothers Bill Ross and Turner Ross, including their most recent documentary "Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets".
BSDFF will take place Feb. 14-23 in Missoula, screening locations are at The Wilma, The Roxy, the Hellgate Elks Lodge and the new Zootown Arts Community Center.