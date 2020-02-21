MISSOULA – The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival has announced the winners of the 2020 film competition.
The following is a release from festival organizers:
The 17th annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival heads into closing weekend today with great momentum, record crowds and hundreds of filmmakers in attendance. With 149 films in the festival, the following films in competition were announced as the 2020 winners at the Awards event on Friday, February 21 in Missoula, MT.
The 2020 films in competition featured 35 films including 17 world premieres and 4 North American premieres. The four competitions shine a spotlight on superior works in documentary filmmaking. One prize winner in each category was selected by the festival jury in each of the following categories, in addition to four honorable mentions. Winners in each category receive a $500 cash prize, and winners in the Short and Mini-Doc categories automatically qualify for consideration by the following year by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for an Oscar in the documentary shorts competition.
The festival jury is a peer jury made up of filmmakers, programmers, U.S. and international festival representatives and educators, many of whom are festival alumni.
“There are so many impressive works in competition this year and I do not envy the jury’s difficult decisions,” says Big Sky Executive Director Rachel Gregg. “Across the board the films in competition are so strong and we look forward to seeing these films continue to reach wide audiences after their special recognition at Big Sky. Congratulations to the winners and all films in competition!”
MINI-DOC COMPETITION – films 15 minutes and under
Jury: Suzan Beraza, Quinn Costello, Sohrab Mirab
Mini-Doc Winner: A BOLD EXPERIMENT
Alexander Milan, Andrew Miller, 2020, USA — 10 minutes, WORLD PREMIERE
In 1997, J. David Bamberger attempted to build the world’s first man-made bat cave, or in his words, chiroptorium. The idea was far-fetched and expensive, making headlines around the world. It stood empty for four years, but his “batty” idea would eventually house half a million bats.
JURY STATEMENT:
With an unexpected retelling of the classic man vs. nature story, the winning film captures the premise of human folly and its impact on the natural world. The filmmakers, Andrew Miller & Alexander Milan, craft a creative, quirky and touching story of a man doing his part to save the world with bats, helping us realize the ecological importance of these seemingly insignificant and frightening creatures.
The film captures the persistence and almost naive optimism of its subject who is determined to reconcile our broken relationship with the natural world by creating the first man made bat cave. This year's Mini Competition winner is A BOLD EXPERIMENT.
SHORT COMPETITION – films between 15 and 40 minutes in length
Jury: Warren Etheridge, Sarah Lash, Jeff Sterrenberg
Short Winner: COLETTE
Anthony Giacchino, 2020, France, Germany, USA, 25 minutes WORLD PREMIERE
Award accepted by Annie Small, Producer
Former French Resistance member Colette Marin-Catherine refused to step foot in Germany for 74 years. That changes when a young history student named Lucie enters her life and convinces her to visit the concentration camp where the Nazis killed her brother.
JURY STATEMENT: Revisiting tragedy, carries great risk and great reward as does the process of documenting such a journey. In COLETTE, a nonagenarian and a young academic venture back to Germany where the elder’s brother was murdered in a concentration camp. Filmmaker Anthony Giacchino trails closely behind, always at just the right distance so a viewer is privy to the summoning of past pain while remaining respectful of the space needed by the subjects to cope with triggered trauma. The beauty of, COLETTE transcends this intimacy to introduce us to the unexpected: the healing power of another generation bearing witness. If we are never to forget, it is today’s youth that must remember.
Short Honorable Mention: CHURCH AND THE FOURTH ESTATE
Brian Knappenberger, 2020, USA, 39 minutes
A investigative team uncovers hidden files that reveal shocking allegations of child abuse in Idaho’s Grand Teton Counsel of the Boy Scouts, driving Idaho’s richest resident to attack the reporters and their newspaper. The case they find would become one of the first to reveal widespread abuse in the Boy Scouts, leading to the release of internal documents detailing crimes that still threaten to bankrupt the organization.
Short Honorable Mention
JURY STATEMENT: A good story needn’t be a happy one. And the abuses detailed in THE CHURCH AND THE FOURTH ESTATE are heartbreaking and yet empowering as we learn how personal integrity and professional ethics can triumph over systemic injustice. Brian Knappenberger’s chronicle of one victim’s whistleblowing and one journalist’s tenacity feel like both a worthy companion for his feature doc, NOBODY SPEAK, and a necessary antidote to fake news and the corrupting, criminal influences of wealth. Knappenberger deftly makes his case and the impact of the arguments reverberate in the headlines of today.
BIG SKY AWARD
Presented to one film that artistically honors the character, history, tradition and imagination of the American West.
Jury: Clare Ann Harff, Justin Lubke, and Kimberly Reed
Big Sky Award Winner: PUBLIC TRUST
David Garrett Byars, 2020, USA, 96 minutes WORLD PREMIERE
In a time of growing polarization, there is one thing a majority of Americans still share and agree on: Our 640 million acres of public lands should be protected. These wild places are intrinsic to our national identity, offer a solution to mitigate the climate crisis, provide habitat to animals large and small, and offer the most magnificent landscapes in the world. Through the work of Montana-based investigative journalist Hal Herring, PUBLIC TRUST focuses on three land-based conflicts—the slashing of the Bears Ears National Monument in Utah; the potential permanent destruction of the Boundary Waters Wilderness in Minnesota; and the de facto sale of one of the last wild places in America, the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. The film makes a clear case for protecting our public lands and how the extractive industries, driven by only greed and profit, are trying to rob us and future generations of our shared American experience and heritage.
JURY STATEMENT:
This film deftly realizes a vast, complex story with cinematic vision, compelling characters and historical significance to explain the fight to protect what may be America’s greatest treasure: our public lands.
Big Sky Award Honorable Mention: SISTERS RISING
Willow O'Feral and Brad Heck, 2020, USA, 59 minutes WORLD PREMIERE
SISTERS RISING is the story of six Native American women fighting to restore personal and tribal sovereignty in the face of ongoing sexual violence against indigenous women in the United States. It’s an urgent call to action, a gorgeous portrait of powerful women acting in solidarity, and a demand for self-determination as the necessary step towards ending violence against Native women.
JURY STATEMENT:
In a portrait of six brave participants who refuse to let a pattern of violence against Native women continue on in the shadows, this film shines an unflinching and ultimately uplifting light onto righting injustice on both an individual and systemic level.
FEATURE COMPETITION – films over 40 minutes in length
Jury: Anne Hubbell, Caroline Libresco, Travis Morss
Feature Winner: I AM NOT ALONE
Garin Hovannisian, 2019, Armenia, USA, 93 minutes
On Easter 2018, a man put on a backpack and announced on Facebook Live that he was going to walk across Armenia. His mission: to inspire a velvet revolution — and topple the corrupt regime controlling his post-Soviet nation. I AM NOT ALONE chronicles the miraculous story of what happens over the next 40 days.
Feature Award
For its bold artfulness, exacting vision, and unparalleled access in creating a thrilling and intimate chronicle of non-violent revolution—we award the Best Feature Award to
I AM NOT ALONE.
Feature Honorable Mention #1: FEELS GOOD MAN
Arthur Jones, 2020, USA, UK, Denmark, Canada, Hong Kong, 93 minutes
FEELS GOOD MAN explores how Pepe the Frog’s unlikely transformation—from chill frog dude to far-right internet icon—parallels America’s own transformation and divisive narratives. It’s a wild journey into the heart of online life and cultural memeification, where the meanings of images change rapidly and cannot be controlled—even by their creators.
JURY STATEMENT FOR HONORABLE MENTION:
For its sobering, yet entertaining, forensic approach to explaining the establishment and co-option of Pepe the Frog from goofy cartoon to Alt Right hate symbol and beyond, we award FEELS GOOD MAN an Honorable Mention.
Feature Honorable Mention #2: SUNLESS SHADOWS
Mehrdad Oskouei | 2019 | Iran, Norway | 74 minutes
In an Iranian juvenile detention center, adolescent girls serve sentences for the crime of murdering fathers, husbands or male family members. The all-female prison is also a shelter from an aggressively male-dominated society. Through frank conversations and playful interactions, the girls open up about the consequences of, and sometimes the reasons for, their action.
JURY STATEMENT FOR HONORABLE MENTION:
We also award SUNLESS SHADOWS with an Honorable Mention for exposing the desperation and resiliency of young Iranian women serving time at a juvenile detention center, and the unlikely opportunity that their incarceration allows them as they form tight friendships and are able to speak freely about their regrets and hopes.